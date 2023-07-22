Brokerages Set Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) PT at $37.00

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several analysts recently commented on CRTO shares. TheStreet cut Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Criteo from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Criteo from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Criteo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Criteo in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Criteo

In related news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $152,621.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,000,149.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ryan Damon sold 18,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $577,076.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,666,065.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $152,621.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 264,293 shares in the company, valued at $8,000,149.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,782. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Criteo

Criteo Trading Down 0.5 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Criteo by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,509,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $143,548,000 after acquiring an additional 178,275 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Criteo by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 197,744 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 52,063 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Criteo by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 335,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,738,000 after acquiring an additional 132,100 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Criteo during the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Criteo by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 46,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $32.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.02 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.31 and its 200-day moving average is $31.82. Criteo has a 1-year low of $22.41 and a 1-year high of $36.76.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $220.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.39 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 1.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Criteo will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

