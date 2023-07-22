Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Receives $64.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $273,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,265 shares in the company, valued at $9,057,480.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $874,563. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $1,008,286,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $588,789,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 200.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,736,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $527,173,000 after buying an additional 7,158,943 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4,851.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,958,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,363,000 after buying an additional 5,838,569 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 11,443.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,179,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,889,000 after buying an additional 5,134,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $55.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $79.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.78. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $33.43 and a 52-week high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

