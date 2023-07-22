Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) & Lichen China (NASDAQ:LICN) Critical Contrast

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) and Lichen China (NASDAQ:LICN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Huron Consulting Group and Lichen China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huron Consulting Group 5.09% 14.08% 6.48% Lichen China N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Huron Consulting Group and Lichen China, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huron Consulting Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Lichen China 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Huron Consulting Group currently has a consensus target price of $101.67, indicating a potential upside of 21.47%. Given Huron Consulting Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Huron Consulting Group is more favorable than Lichen China.

This table compares Huron Consulting Group and Lichen China’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huron Consulting Group $1.22 billion 1.32 $75.55 million $3.05 27.44 Lichen China $33.81 million 0.91 $7.82 million N/A N/A

Huron Consulting Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lichen China.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.6% of Huron Consulting Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Lichen China shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Huron Consulting Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Huron Consulting Group beats Lichen China on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Huron Consulting Group

(Get Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc., a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers. The Education segment provides research enterprise, and student and alumni lifecycle; digital solutions, spanning technology, and analytic-related services; Huron Research Suite, a software suite designed to facilitate and enhance research administration service delivery and compliance; and organizational transformation services to public and private colleges and universities, research institutes, and other education-related organizations. The Commercial segment delivers digital services and software products, and financial advisory services to financial, energy and utilities, professional and business services, life science, consumer products, and industrials and manufacturing industries, as well as public sector and nonprofit organizations. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Lichen China

(Get Free Report)

Lichen China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment holding company, provides financial and taxation, education support, and software and maintenance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers financial and taxation related management consultation, internal control management consultation, annual or regular consultation, and internal training and general consultation services; and education support services, including marketing, operational, and technical support, as well as sells teaching and learning materials. It also provides Lichen Education Accounting Practice System V1.0, a financial and taxation training software, and academic affairs management system to partnered institutions under the partnership agreements, as well as offers software installation, training, and after sales technical and maintenance support services. Lichen China Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Jinjiang, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.