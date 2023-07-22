Analysts Set Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) PT at $77.00

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DIN shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. 888 reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 1.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dine Brands Global Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:DIN opened at $59.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.56. The company has a market cap of $932.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.82. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $56.00 and a twelve month high of $82.43.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.27. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $213.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is currently 39.01%.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

