International Paper (NYSE:IP) Receives $35.18 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.09.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IP. StockNews.com raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

International Paper Stock Up 0.8 %

International Paper stock opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.56. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $45.17.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Paper news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $104,775.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IP. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

