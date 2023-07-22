SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Receives $329.99 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $321.66.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

SVB Financial Group Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 million, a P/E ratio of 0.02, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $597.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 79 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

