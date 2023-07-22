SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Receives $329.99 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $321.66.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
SVB Financial Group Stock Down 6.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 million, a P/E ratio of 0.02, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $597.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.15.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SVB Financial Group
SVB Financial Group Company Profile
SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.
