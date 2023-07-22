AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) versus AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Financial Comparison

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) and AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for AppLovin and AdTheorent, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppLovin 1 6 10 0 2.53 AdTheorent 1 2 2 0 2.20

AppLovin currently has a consensus target price of $24.94, suggesting a potential downside of 11.24%. AdTheorent has a consensus target price of $3.57, suggesting a potential upside of 138.10%. Given AdTheorent’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AdTheorent is more favorable than AppLovin.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppLovin $2.91 billion 3.52 -$192.75 million ($0.22) -127.73 AdTheorent $164.52 million 0.80 $29.34 million $0.70 2.14

This table compares AppLovin and AdTheorent’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

AdTheorent has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AppLovin. AppLovin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AdTheorent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.5% of AppLovin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.7% of AdTheorent shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of AppLovin shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of AdTheorent shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AppLovin and AdTheorent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppLovin -2.82% -0.15% -0.05% AdTheorent 40.03% 12.51% 10.22%

Risk and Volatility

AppLovin has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AdTheorent has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About AppLovin

(Get Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies. Its business clients include various advertisers, internet platforms, and others. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About AdTheorent

(Get Free Report)

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc., a digital media platform, provides programmatic digital advertising services for advertising agency and brand customers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It uses machine learning and advanced data science to organize, analyze, and operationalize non-sensitive data to deliver real-world value for customers. The company offers predictive targeting solutions across various customer industry verticals and consumer screens, including customized targeting, measurement, and analytical services; and location-based targeting and geo-intelligence solutions. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.