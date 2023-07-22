Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Receives $94.47 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.47.

EMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.

Institutional Trading of Eastman Chemical

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

NYSE:EMN opened at $87.20 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $69.91 and a 1-year high of $102.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.90.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.41. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 56.23%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

