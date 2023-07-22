Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Receives $366.04 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $372.03.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DPZ shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 0.7 %

DPZ stock opened at $385.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $328.53. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $285.84 and a twelve month high of $417.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.27. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 2,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

