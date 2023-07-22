Reviewing HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) & loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) and loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a beta of 3.75, indicating that its share price is 275% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, loanDepot has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HIVE Blockchain Technologies and loanDepot’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HIVE Blockchain Technologies $106.32 million 4.22 -$236.42 million ($2.78) -1.92 loanDepot $845.45 million 0.85 -$273.02 million ($1.74) -1.30

Analyst Ratings

HIVE Blockchain Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than loanDepot. HIVE Blockchain Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than loanDepot, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and loanDepot, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HIVE Blockchain Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 loanDepot 1 6 0 0 1.86

HIVE Blockchain Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.33%. loanDepot has a consensus price target of $1.60, indicating a potential downside of 29.52%. Given HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HIVE Blockchain Technologies is more favorable than loanDepot.

Profitability

This table compares HIVE Blockchain Technologies and loanDepot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HIVE Blockchain Technologies -216.34% -74.17% -58.71% loanDepot -29.28% -44.95% -6.20%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.6% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of loanDepot shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 83.9% of loanDepot shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. in September 2017. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc. engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies. loanDepot, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California.

