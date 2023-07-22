Critical Contrast: Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) & JTEKT (OTCMKTS:JTEKY)

Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF – Get Free Report) and JTEKT (OTCMKTS:JTEKY – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.0% of Uni-Select shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of JTEKT shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Uni-Select and JTEKT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uni-Select 0 0 1 0 3.00 JTEKT 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

Uni-Select currently has a consensus target price of $49.50, indicating a potential upside of 38.08%. Given Uni-Select’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Uni-Select is more favorable than JTEKT.

This table compares Uni-Select and JTEKT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uni-Select N/A N/A N/A $2.20 16.28 JTEKT N/A N/A N/A $370.33 0.07

JTEKT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Uni-Select, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Uni-Select pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. JTEKT pays an annual dividend of $72.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 270.4%. Uni-Select pays out 23.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. JTEKT pays out 19.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. JTEKT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Uni-Select and JTEKT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uni-Select N/A N/A N/A JTEKT N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Uni-Select beats JTEKT on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Uni-Select

Uni-Select Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada; and distribution of automotive original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket parts in the United Kingdom. It operates distribution centers and corporate stores under the BUMPER TO BUMPER, AUTO PARTS PLUS, and FINISHMASTER names. Uni-Select Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Boucherville, Canada.

About JTEKT

JTEKT Corporation manufactures and sells steering systems, driveline components, bearings, machine tools, electronic control devices, home accessory equipment, etc. It offers steering systems, such as electric power steering, hydraulic power steering, and unit components; driveline components, including driveshaft, propeller shaft, couplings, and Torsen limited slip differential products; wheels, such as hub units; engine and peripheral parts that include damper pulley; and transmission products, such as electric pump for idle-stop system and solenoid valves. The company also provides sensor systems comprising peripherals for social infrastructures; products for the research and development field, including semiconductor transducers, load cells, DC amplifiers, and pressure transducer for welding guns and indicators; medical equipment, such as pressure sensors for dialyzers; and heat-resistant lithium-ion capacitors. In addition, it offers ball and roller bearings; and oil seals. Further, the company provides machine tools, such as grinders, machining and gear skiving centers, cutting machines, and others. It offers its products under the JTEKT, KOYO, and TOYODA brands. The company operates in Japan, Africa, Europe, North America, the rest of Asia, Oceania, South America, and internationally. JTEKT Corporation was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Aichi, Japan.

