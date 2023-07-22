Contrasting Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) and Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY)

Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report) and Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.0% of Altus Power shares are held by institutional investors. 31.5% of Altus Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Engie Brasil Energia and Altus Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Engie Brasil Energia 0 1 2 0 2.67 Altus Power 0 0 6 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Altus Power has a consensus target price of $10.17, suggesting a potential upside of 58.36%. Given Altus Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Altus Power is more favorable than Engie Brasil Energia.

This table compares Engie Brasil Energia and Altus Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Engie Brasil Energia $2.32 billion 3.29 $289.76 million N/A N/A Altus Power $111.34 million 9.23 $55.44 million ($0.02) -321.00

Engie Brasil Energia has higher revenue and earnings than Altus Power.

Profitability

This table compares Engie Brasil Energia and Altus Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Engie Brasil Energia N/A N/A N/A Altus Power 0.57% -0.86% -0.28%

Volatility & Risk

Engie Brasil Energia has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altus Power has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Engie Brasil Energia pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Altus Power pays an annual dividend of $1.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 24.8%. Altus Power pays out -7,950.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Altus Power beats Engie Brasil Energia on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Engie Brasil Energia

Engie Brasil Energia S.A., together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 68 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 4 thermal power plants; 49 wind-powered plants; 3 biomass; 2 photovoltaic solar power plant; 1 conventional thermoelectric plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the 21 states of Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, it had an installed capacity of 8,218.7 megawatts. The company also transports natural gas through 4,500 km of gas pipelines in the Southeast, Northeast, and North regions of Brazil. In addition, it engages in manufacture, wholesale, retail sale, operation, and maintenance of solar panels. The company was formerly known as Tractebel Energia S.A. and changed its name to Engie Brasil Energia S.A. in July 2016. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil. Engie Brasil Energia S.A. operates as a subsidiary of ENGIE Brasil Participações Ltda.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc., a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

