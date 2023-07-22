Contrasting Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) and Minco Capital (OTCMKTS:MGHCF)

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) and Minco Capital (OTCMKTS:MGHCF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sigma Lithium and Minco Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Lithium N/A N/A -$97.85 million ($0.87) -42.33 Minco Capital N/A N/A -$1.98 million ($0.06) -0.83

Sigma Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Minco Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Sigma Lithium has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minco Capital has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sigma Lithium and Minco Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Lithium 0 0 2 0 3.00 Minco Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sigma Lithium currently has a consensus target price of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.19%. Given Sigma Lithium’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sigma Lithium is more favorable than Minco Capital.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.9% of Sigma Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.6% of Sigma Lithium shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sigma Lithium and Minco Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Lithium N/A -60.76% -50.08% Minco Capital N/A -42.98% -42.02%

Summary

Minco Capital beats Sigma Lithium on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. It serves electric vehicle industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sigma Lithium Resources Corporation and changed its name to Sigma Lithium Corporation in July 2021. The company is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Minco Capital

Minco Capital Corp. operates as an investment company. It focuses on investing in public and private companies and assets to generate income and achieve long-term capital appreciation. The company was formerly known as Minco Gold Corporation and changed its name to Minco Capital Corp. in February 2019. Minco Capital Corp. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

