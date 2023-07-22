EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Short Interest Update

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,760,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the June 15th total of 26,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQT. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on EQT from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.56.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of EQT stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $1,201,915.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,518,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
EQT Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of EQT stock opened at $39.91 on Friday. EQT has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $51.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. EQT had a net margin of 41.96% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that EQT will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.
EQT Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.33%.
EQT Company Profile
EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.
Read More
