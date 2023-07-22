Critical Comparison: Swedbank AB (publ) (SWDBF) versus Its Rivals

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF – Get Free Report) is one of 336 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Swedbank AB (publ) to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Swedbank AB (publ) and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Swedbank AB (publ) N/A N/A 1.28 Swedbank AB (publ) Competitors $128.36 billion $514.35 million 182.22

Swedbank AB (publ)’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Swedbank AB (publ). Swedbank AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

28.9% of Swedbank AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Swedbank AB (publ) and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swedbank AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A Swedbank AB (publ) Competitors 1245 4304 4247 51 2.32

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 283.65%. Given Swedbank AB (publ)’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Swedbank AB (publ) has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

Swedbank AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $10.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 53.7%. Swedbank AB (publ) pays out 68.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 12.7% and pay out 18.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Swedbank AB (publ) and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swedbank AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A Swedbank AB (publ) Competitors 27.65% 11.65% 0.97%

Summary

Swedbank AB (publ) competitors beat Swedbank AB (publ) on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB (publ) engages in the provision of various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings accounts, mutual funds and insurance savings, pension savings, institutional asset management, and other savings and investment products; provides private residential lending, consumer financing, corporate lending, leasing, and other financing products, as well as trade finance, and factoring services; and current accounts, cash handling, debit and credit cards, and card acquiring, as well as domestic, international, mobile, document, and other payment products. The company also provides equity trading, structured products, corporate finance, custody services, fixed income and currency trading, and other capital market products; and offers administrative services, treasury operations, real estate brokerage and management, legal services, safe deposit boxes, and other services. In addition, it offers life insurance and pension solutions; and transaction banking services comprising cash management, securities, account, and clearing and settlement services, as well as provides Internet and mobile banking services. It has operations in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Finland, China, and the United States. The company was formerly known as ForeningsSparbanken AB and changed its name to Swedbank AB (publ) in September 2006. Swedbank AB (publ) was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Sundbyberg, Sweden.

