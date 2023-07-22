Barclays Raises Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target to $41.00

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Pegasystems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Pegasystems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pegasystems presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.92.

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $54.44 on Wednesday. Pegasystems has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $59.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.38.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $325.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.88 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 28.89% and a negative return on equity of 84.13%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently -2.68%.

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $74,098.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,507,268.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,363 shares of company stock worth $363,240. Insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEGA. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth about $966,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 46.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

