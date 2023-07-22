QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $145.00 price objective on the wireless technology company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $145.92.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $124.72 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.74. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The company has a market capitalization of $138.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

