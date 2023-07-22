Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Downgraded by Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett cut shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $10.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RDFN. Compass Point raised Redfin from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Redfin from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.98.

Redfin Stock Down 6.4 %

RDFN opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.94. Redfin has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $17.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.21.

Insider Transactions at Redfin

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $325.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.95 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 387.26% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that Redfin will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 174,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $1,630,651.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,485.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redfin

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Redfin by 18.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,357,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,361,000 after buying an additional 369,797 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,243,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,323,000 after purchasing an additional 67,418 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 11.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,174,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,704,000 after purchasing an additional 231,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 15.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,137,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,364,000 after purchasing an additional 291,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 289.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,512,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,013 shares in the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

