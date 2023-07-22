Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RBBN. JMP Securities started coverage on Ribbon Communications in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Ribbon Communications from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Ribbon Communications in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ribbon Communications presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.13.

Ribbon Communications stock opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.19. Ribbon Communications has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.57 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Ribbon Communications ( NASDAQ:RBBN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $186.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland purchased 10,000 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,151,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,995,103.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 228,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,590 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 226.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 26,999 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,649,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,549,000 after buying an additional 80,750 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,704,671 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,448,000 after buying an additional 72,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

