Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Qorvo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Qorvo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a hold rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.23.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $107.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.65. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $75.38 and a 52-week high of $114.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Activity

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. Qorvo had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $632.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,589,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $408,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,141,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,589,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,703 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qorvo

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Qorvo by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,196,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,513,630,000 after buying an additional 58,395 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in Qorvo by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,733,000 after buying an additional 699,968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Qorvo by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,801,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,916,000 after buying an additional 16,097 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Qorvo by 91,166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,613,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,719,000 after buying an additional 4,608,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Qorvo by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,459,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,808,000 after buying an additional 464,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

(Get Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.