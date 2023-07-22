Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 17th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.30). The consensus estimate for Clear Channel Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share.

CCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CCO opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $743.58 million, a P/E ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 2.49. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.38.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $545.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.96 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clear Channel Outdoor

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 902,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 108,758 shares in the last quarter. Flight Deck Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Flight Deck Capital LP now owns 5,502,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 731,863 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Zazove Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 4,950,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 5,910,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 474,365 shares in the last quarter.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, Europe-South, and Other segments. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, newsracks, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces within the common areas of rail stations and on various types of vehicles; and airport advertising displays.

