Head-To-Head Analysis: Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) & Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF)

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) and Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Dream Finders Homes and Bellway, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dream Finders Homes 1 1 0 0 1.50 Bellway 0 3 1 0 2.25

Dream Finders Homes presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential downside of 35.46%. Bellway has a consensus price target of $2,575.67, indicating a potential upside of 9,467.86%. Given Bellway’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bellway is more favorable than Dream Finders Homes.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dream Finders Homes $3.45 billion 0.67 $262.31 million $2.47 10.04 Bellway N/A N/A N/A $1.56 17.22

This table compares Dream Finders Homes and Bellway’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Dream Finders Homes has higher revenue and earnings than Bellway. Dream Finders Homes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bellway, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Dream Finders Homes and Bellway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dream Finders Homes 7.76% 44.78% 11.79% Bellway N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.8% of Dream Finders Homes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.3% of Bellway shares are held by institutional investors. 74.1% of Dream Finders Homes shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dream Finders Homes beats Bellway on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington D.C. metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston. The company also provides insurance agency services, including closing, escrow, and title insurance, as well as mortgage banking solutions. It sells its homes through its sales representatives and independent real estate brokers. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands. The company was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

