Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $11.41 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Air Products and Chemicals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $11.41 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.39. The consensus estimate for Air Products and Chemicals’ current full-year earnings is $11.42 per share.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.80.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $302.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $285.92 and a 200 day moving average of $289.01. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $224.75 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The firm has a market cap of $67.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.57%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

