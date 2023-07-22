FY2023 EPS Estimates for The Lion Electric Company Reduced by Analyst (TSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lion Electric in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.61) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.56). The consensus estimate for Lion Electric’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lion Electric’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Shares of TSE LEV opened at C$3.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.88. Lion Electric has a 1-year low of C$2.25 and a 1-year high of C$7.26. The firm has a market cap of C$720.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.00 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69.

Lion Electric ( TSE:LEV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.04. Lion Electric had a return on equity of 0.02% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of C$73.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$72.85 million.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

