Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Receives $16.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.57.

ET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $6,135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,078,477 shares in the company, valued at $724,892,912.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,380,177.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $6,135,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 59,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,892,912.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,510,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,749,300 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Energy Transfer Stock Down 0.4 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 11,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 16,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 20,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 68,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 12,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ET opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.70. Energy Transfer has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $13.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.49 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.37%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 91.79%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.