The Lion Electric Company Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share (NYSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lion Electric in a report issued on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.42). The consensus estimate for Lion Electric’s current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lion Electric’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $54.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.96 million. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 0.05%.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on Lion Electric in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.67.

Lion Electric stock opened at $2.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $545.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.00 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.14. Lion Electric has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $5.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEV. Power Corp of Canada lifted its position in Lion Electric by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 77,143,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842,519 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Lion Electric by 2,691.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 775,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 747,831 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Lion Electric during the second quarter valued at $2,127,000. Richelieu Gestion SA lifted its position in Lion Electric by 33.9% during the second quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA now owns 1,623,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 411,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Lion Electric during the second quarter valued at $1,517,000. Institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

