Short Interest in Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Decreases By 13.3%

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 695,900 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the June 15th total of 802,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 408,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Minera Alamos Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MAIFF opened at $0.26 on Friday. Minera Alamos has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Minera Alamos from C$0.80 to C$0.75 in a report on Friday.

Minera Alamos Company Profile

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its property portfolio includes the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; 100% owned Cerro de Oro project covering an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and 100% owned La Fortuna project covering an area of 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

