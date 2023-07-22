La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) Short Interest Down 9.6% in June

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the June 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 132.0 days.

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Stock Performance

Shares of La Française des Jeux Société anonyme stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.52.

Get La Française des Jeux Société anonyme alerts:

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme operates lottery, and online and PoS sports betting games in France and internationally. The company offers instant and draw games, as well as online poker. It also provides risk management services for sports betting operators; and operates a digital gaming platform.

Receive News & Ratings for La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Française des Jeux Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.