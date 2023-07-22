La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) Short Interest Down 9.6% in June

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the June 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 132.0 days.
La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Stock Performance
Shares of La Française des Jeux Société anonyme stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.52.
La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than La Française des Jeux Société anonyme
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
Receive News & Ratings for La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Française des Jeux Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.