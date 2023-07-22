Short Interest in Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF) Increases By 9.1%

Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the June 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.3 days.

Medicover AB (publ) Stock Performance

MCVEF stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.74 and its 200 day moving average is $15.61. Medicover AB has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $18.00.

Get Medicover AB (publ) alerts:

Medicover AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Medicover AB (publ) provides healthcare and diagnostic services in Poland, Germany, Romania, India, Sweden, Turkey, Belarus, Bulgaria, Georgia, Hungary, Serbia, Moldova, Ukraine, and India. It operates through two segment, Healthcare Services and Diagnostic Services. The company's diagnostic services comprise various tests, including allergy and autoimmune diagnostics, bacteriology, parasitology, biochemistry and immunochemistry, blood group diagnostics/transfusion medicine, tumour markers, clinical chemistry, cytology, haematology, histopathology, human genetics, hygiene, immunology and immunochemistry, infectious diseases, microbiology, molecular biology, and pharmacology/toxicology.

Receive News & Ratings for Medicover AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicover AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.