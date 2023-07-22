Short Interest in Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF) Increases By 9.1%

Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the June 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.3 days.
Medicover AB (publ) Stock Performance
MCVEF stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.74 and its 200 day moving average is $15.61. Medicover AB has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $18.00.
Medicover AB (publ) Company Profile
