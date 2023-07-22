Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 215,900 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the June 15th total of 238,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Khiron Life Sciences Stock Performance

Khiron Life Sciences stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Khiron Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05.

About Khiron Life Sciences

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. operates as an integrated medical and cannabis company in Latin America and Europe. It operates through Health Services, Medical Cannabis Products, and Wellbeing Products segments. The company focuses on the cultivation, production, distribution, and export of tetrahydrocannabinol and cannabidiol (CBD) medical cannabis.

