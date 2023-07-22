Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Short Interest Up 5.8% in June

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 581,800 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the June 15th total of 549,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Komercní banka, a.s. Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KMERF opened at $31.40 on Friday. Komercní banka, a.s. has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $36.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.53 and a 200 day moving average of $33.63.
Komercní banka, a.s. Company Profile
