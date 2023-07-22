Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Short Interest Up 5.8% in June

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2023

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERFGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 581,800 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the June 15th total of 549,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Komercní banka, a.s. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KMERF opened at $31.40 on Friday. Komercní banka, a.s. has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $36.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.53 and a 200 day moving average of $33.63.

Komercní banka, a.s. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Komercní banka, a.s., together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail, corporate, and investment banking services primarily in the Czech Republic, and Central and Eastern Europe. It accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, building savings, and foreign currency accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Komercní banka a.s. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komercní banka a.s. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.