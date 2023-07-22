L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 878,700 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the June 15th total of 834,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 172.3 days.

L’Occitane International Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LCCTF opened at $2.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.59. L’Occitane International has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $3.44.

About L’Occitane International

L'Occitane International SA, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails various natural and organic ingredient-based beauty and well-being products in China, the United States, Japan, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, France, Luxembourg, Russia, Taiwan, Brazil, and internationally.

