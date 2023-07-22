Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Short Interest Update

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 705,300 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the June 15th total of 670,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,526.5 days.
Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LRCDF opened at $32.88 on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $33.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.37 and a 200 day moving average of $24.87.
About Laurentian Bank of Canada
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Laurentian Bank of Canada
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.