Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2023

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,118,400 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the June 15th total of 2,372,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 415.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KUASF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Kuaishou Technology from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Kuaishou Technology from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Kuaishou Technology Price Performance

Shares of Kuaishou Technology stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.43. Kuaishou Technology has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $10.79.

Kuaishou Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services mainly in the People's Republic of China. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; and AcFun, a video sharing website.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kuaishou Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuaishou Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.