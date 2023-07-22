Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,118,400 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the June 15th total of 2,372,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 415.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KUASF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Kuaishou Technology from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Kuaishou Technology from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Kuaishou Technology Price Performance

Shares of Kuaishou Technology stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.43. Kuaishou Technology has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $10.79.

Kuaishou Technology Company Profile

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services mainly in the People's Republic of China. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; and AcFun, a video sharing website.

