Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the June 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Mind Cure Health Trading Up 28.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MCURF opened at $0.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05. Mind Cure Health has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.07.

About Mind Cure Health

Mind Cure Health Inc, a life sciences company, develops and commercializes mental health and wellness products in Canada and North America. It focuses on the development of digital therapeutics technology and researching psychedelic compounds to rapidly scale science-backed and evidence-based mental health therapy.

