Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the June 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Mind Cure Health Trading Up 28.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS MCURF opened at $0.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05. Mind Cure Health has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.07.
About Mind Cure Health
