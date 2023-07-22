Atlas Arteria Limited (OTCMKTS:MAQAF) Short Interest Update

Atlas Arteria Limited (OTCMKTS:MAQAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,672,600 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the June 15th total of 1,851,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,520.5 days.
Atlas Arteria Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MAQAF opened at $4.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average is $4.39. Atlas Arteria has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $5.72.
Atlas Arteria Company Profile
