Atlas Arteria Limited (OTCMKTS:MAQAF) Short Interest Update

Atlas Arteria Limited (OTCMKTS:MAQAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,672,600 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the June 15th total of 1,851,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,520.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MAQAF opened at $4.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average is $4.39. Atlas Arteria has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $5.72.

Atlas Arteria Limited owns, develops, and operates toll roads. It holds a 13.4% interest in 22-kilometer toll road investors partnership II (TRIP II), the concessionaire for Dulles Greenway toll road located in Virginia, the United States. The company was formerly known as Macquarie Atlas Roads Limited and changed its name to Atlas Arteria Limited in May 2018.

