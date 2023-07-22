Short Interest in Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) Declines By 9.8%

Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,200 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the June 15th total of 91,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
LWSOF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lawson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lawson in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Lawson Price Performance
OTCMKTS LWSOF opened at $45.83 on Friday. Lawson has a twelve month low of $41.26 and a twelve month high of $45.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.83 and its 200 day moving average is $40.19.
Lawson Company Profile
Lawson, Inc operates and franchises convenience stores under the Lawson, Lawson Store 100, and Natural Lawson names in Japan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Convenience Store Business, Seijo Ishii Business, Entertainment-Related Business, Financial-Related Business, and Overseas Business segments.
