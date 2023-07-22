Short Interest in Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Expands By 7.7%

Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,953,600 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the June 15th total of 13,880,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,279,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Lake Resources Stock Down 7.7 %

LLKKF stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. Lake Resources has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Lake Resources from $2.25 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Lake Resources Company Profile

Lake Resources NL explores for and develops lithium brine projects in Argentina. Its flagship project is its 100% owned the Kachi lithium brine project that consists of 39 mining leases covering an area of approximately 74,000 hectares located in Catamarca province, Argentina. Lake Resources NL was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

