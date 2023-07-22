Critical Analysis: Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) versus GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) and Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares GLOBALFOUNDRIES and Canadian Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GLOBALFOUNDRIES 19.02% 17.03% 9.38% Canadian Solar 3.97% 14.02% 3.50%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and Canadian Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GLOBALFOUNDRIES 0 1 13 0 2.93 Canadian Solar 1 3 2 0 2.17

Institutional & Insider Ownership

GLOBALFOUNDRIES currently has a consensus target price of $78.94, indicating a potential upside of 23.82%. Canadian Solar has a consensus target price of $47.60, indicating a potential upside of 26.66%. Given Canadian Solar’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Canadian Solar is more favorable than GLOBALFOUNDRIES.

15.3% of GLOBALFOUNDRIES shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of Canadian Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.5% of Canadian Solar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GLOBALFOUNDRIES and Canadian Solar’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GLOBALFOUNDRIES $8.01 billion 4.36 $1.45 billion $2.76 23.10 Canadian Solar $7.92 billion 0.31 $239.97 million $4.49 8.37

GLOBALFOUNDRIES has higher revenue and earnings than Canadian Solar. Canadian Solar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GLOBALFOUNDRIES, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canadian Solar has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GLOBALFOUNDRIES beats Canadian Solar on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

(Get Free Report)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Malta, New York.

About Canadian Solar

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Solar Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc. (CSI) Solar and Global Energy. The CSI Solar segment offers standard solar modules and battery storage solutions, as well as solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories; and engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services. The Global Energy segment engages in the development, construction, maintenance, and sale of solar and battery storage projects; operation of solar power plants; and sale of electricity. This segment also provides operation and maintenance (O&M) services, including monitoring, inspections, repair, and replacement of plant equipment; and site management and administrative support services for solar projects, as well as asset management services. As of January 31, 2023, this segment had a fleet of solar power plants in operation with an aggregate capacity of approximately 574 MWp. The company serves distributors, system integrators, project developers, and installers/EPC companies. It sells its products primarily under its Canadian Solar brand name; and on an OEM basis. Canadian Solar Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Guelph, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.