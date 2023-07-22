Proxim Wireless (OTCMKTS:PRXM) vs. Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Financial Comparison

Proxim Wireless (OTCMKTS:PRXM – Get Free Report) and Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.2% of Planet Labs PBC shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Proxim Wireless shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Planet Labs PBC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Proxim Wireless alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Proxim Wireless and Planet Labs PBC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proxim Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A Planet Labs PBC 0 1 7 0 2.88

Profitability

Planet Labs PBC has a consensus target price of $6.60, suggesting a potential upside of 97.90%. Given Planet Labs PBC’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Planet Labs PBC is more favorable than Proxim Wireless.

This table compares Proxim Wireless and Planet Labs PBC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proxim Wireless N/A N/A N/A Planet Labs PBC -74.60% -25.95% -20.33%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Proxim Wireless and Planet Labs PBC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proxim Wireless N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Planet Labs PBC $203.83 million 4.52 -$161.97 million ($0.57) -5.85

Proxim Wireless has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Planet Labs PBC.

Volatility & Risk

Proxim Wireless has a beta of 2.81, indicating that its share price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Planet Labs PBC has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Planet Labs PBC beats Proxim Wireless on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Proxim Wireless

(Get Free Report)

Proxim Wireless Corporation provides Wi-Fi, point-to-point, and point-to-multipoint 4G wireless network technologies for wireless Internet, video surveillance, and backhaul applications. It offers wireless broadband and backhaul products, wireless LAN access products, and network controllers. The company's products have applications in transportation, video surveillance, mobility, Wi-Fi offload, backhaul, wireless broadband/ISP, government, carrier Wi-Fi, retail Wi-Fi, and enterprises WLAN. Its broadband wireless equipment is used by enterprises, service providers, carriers, government entities, educational institutions, healthcare organizations, municipalities and other organizations that need high-performance, secure, and scalable broadband wireless solutions. The company serves customers through online retailers, a network of distributors, value-added resellers, system integrators, and original equipment manufacturers in North America, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. As of July 31, 2018, Proxim Wireless Corporation operates as a subsidiary of SRA Holdings, Inc.

About Planet Labs PBC

(Get Free Report)

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university. It serves agriculture, civil government, civil and intelligence, drought response, science programs, energy and infrastructure, finance and insurance, forestry and land, mapping, maritime, planet federal, and nonprofit program markets. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Proxim Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proxim Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.