Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Lowered to $120.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. OTR Global raised Starbucks from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $111.58.

SBUX stock opened at $102.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.52.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 365,445 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $36,201,000 after acquiring an additional 16,518 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 17.4% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.0% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 23,719 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 16.1% in the second quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 53.9% in the second quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

