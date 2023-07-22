JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Target Price to $38.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.25.

RUN stock opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 304.90 and a beta of 2.28. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $39.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $589.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.78 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 0.28%. Sunrun’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $498,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,258,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,065,834. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 7,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $146,621.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 226,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,252,237.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $498,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,258,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,065,834. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,499 shares of company stock valued at $2,456,605 in the last 90 days. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sunrun by 99,711.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,455,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $251,136,000 after buying an additional 10,444,812 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Sunrun by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 11,514,410 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $232,015,000 after buying an additional 4,501,071 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP grew its holdings in Sunrun by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,850,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $117,877,000 after buying an additional 1,950,000 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Sunrun by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 4,016,133 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,925,000 after buying an additional 1,907,817 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

