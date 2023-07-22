Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

RIVN has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Rivian Automotive from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. DA Davidson raised shares of Rivian Automotive from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.11.

Shares of RIVN opened at $25.27 on Wednesday. Rivian Automotive has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $40.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.33. The stock has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 5.08.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.97 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 292.63% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 595.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.43) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will post -5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $49,698.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $49,698.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $290,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 86,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,544.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,423 shares of company stock valued at $793,029 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $228,175,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,126,728 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $528,282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427,507 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 20,951.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,359,628 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $117,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329,418 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,064,249 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $298,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $85,590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

