Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) vs. ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Head-To-Head Contrast

ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Free Report) and Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares ANTA Sports Products and Xponential Fitness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get ANTA Sports Products alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANTA Sports Products N/A N/A N/A Xponential Fitness -0.20% -16.57% 6.73%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of ANTA Sports Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of Xponential Fitness shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.9% of Xponential Fitness shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANTA Sports Products N/A N/A N/A $14.92 17.87 Xponential Fitness $265.28 million 3.66 $22.16 million ($3.54) -5.54

This table compares ANTA Sports Products and Xponential Fitness’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Xponential Fitness has higher revenue and earnings than ANTA Sports Products. Xponential Fitness is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ANTA Sports Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ANTA Sports Products and Xponential Fitness, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANTA Sports Products 0 0 5 0 3.00 Xponential Fitness 0 1 6 1 3.00

Xponential Fitness has a consensus price target of $34.38, indicating a potential upside of 75.29%. Given Xponential Fitness’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Xponential Fitness is more favorable than ANTA Sports Products.

Summary

Xponential Fitness beats ANTA Sports Products on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ANTA Sports Products

(Get Free Report)

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, karate, weightlifting, wrestling, trampoline, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands. It provides management, product design, logistics, and information technology services; manufactures shoe soles; holds trademarks; and develops and manages properties. It is also involved in the exporting and importing activities; and retailing of sporting goods. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Jinjiang, the People's Republic of China.

About Xponential Fitness

(Get Free Report)

Xponential Fitness, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.