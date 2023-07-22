Financial Analysis: Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) and LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC)

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) and LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Essex Property Trust and LTC Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essex Property Trust 4 10 8 0 2.18 LTC Properties 1 2 2 0 2.20

Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus target price of $245.14, suggesting a potential upside of 0.01%. LTC Properties has a consensus target price of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.62%. Given LTC Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LTC Properties is more favorable than Essex Property Trust.

Dividends

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Essex Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $9.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. LTC Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Essex Property Trust pays out 122.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. LTC Properties pays out 78.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Essex Property Trust has raised its dividend for 30 consecutive years. LTC Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

92.8% of Essex Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of LTC Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Essex Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of LTC Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Essex Property Trust and LTC Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essex Property Trust $1.64 billion 9.61 $408.32 million $7.54 32.51 LTC Properties $175.15 million 8.28 $100.02 million $2.92 12.00

Essex Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than LTC Properties. LTC Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Essex Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Essex Property Trust and LTC Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essex Property Trust 29.84% 8.29% 3.92% LTC Properties 64.51% 14.16% 7.10%

Volatility & Risk

Essex Property Trust has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LTC Properties has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Essex Property Trust beats LTC Properties on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 251 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 212 properties in 29 states with 31 operating partners. Based on its gross real estate investments, LTC's investment portfolio is comprised of approximately 50% seniors housing and 50% skilled nursing properties.

