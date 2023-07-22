Zacks Research Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 18th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for F.N.B.’s current full-year earnings is $1.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FNB. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their target price on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

FNB opened at $12.49 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.06. F.N.B. has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $409.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.15 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 29.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNB. Nilsine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 105,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in F.N.B. by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 73,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 96,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

