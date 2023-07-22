Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.74 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 18th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.80. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $13.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 72.68%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WSM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $128.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.65. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $109.22 and a 1 year high of $176.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.65%.

In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total value of $201,804.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WSM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 235.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,384,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,426,000 after acquiring an additional 971,370 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,499,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $50,715,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 320.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,022,000 after purchasing an additional 324,941 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after purchasing an additional 273,424 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

