Critical Contrast: Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) & Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN)

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) and Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Columbia Banking System pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Auburn National Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Columbia Banking System pays out 60.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Auburn National Bancorporation pays out 37.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Columbia Banking System has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Auburn National Bancorporation has increased its dividend for 22 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.7% of Columbia Banking System shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.6% of Auburn National Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Columbia Banking System shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Auburn National Bancorporation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Banking System $1.39 billion 3.17 $250.18 million $2.37 8.93 Auburn National Bancorporation $31.35 million 2.38 $10.35 million $2.91 7.32

This table compares Columbia Banking System and Auburn National Bancorporation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Columbia Banking System has higher revenue and earnings than Auburn National Bancorporation. Auburn National Bancorporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Columbia Banking System, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Columbia Banking System and Auburn National Bancorporation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Banking System 1 4 4 1 2.50 Auburn National Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Columbia Banking System currently has a consensus target price of $25.17, indicating a potential upside of 18.88%. Given Columbia Banking System’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Columbia Banking System is more favorable than Auburn National Bancorporation.

Profitability

This table compares Columbia Banking System and Auburn National Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Banking System 16.18% 9.55% 0.95% Auburn National Bancorporation 27.28% 14.74% 0.98%

Volatility & Risk

Columbia Banking System has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auburn National Bancorporation has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Columbia Banking System beats Auburn National Bancorporation on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc. operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital. In addition, the company offers debit and credit cards, foreign currency, treasury management, merchant card services, international banking, private banking, trust and investment, and other financial services. It operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Washington states. The company serves high net worth individuals and families, select non-profits, and professional services firms. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services. In addition, it offers automated teller services; debit cards; online banking, bill payment, and other electronic services; and safe deposit boxes. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Auburn, Alabama.

