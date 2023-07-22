Reviewing Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) & The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB)

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Free Report) and Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares The OLB Group and Gravity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get The OLB Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The OLB Group -33.15% -25.93% -23.26% Gravity 19.17% 32.66% 25.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for The OLB Group and Gravity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The OLB Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Gravity 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

The OLB Group has a beta of 2.41, indicating that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gravity has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.8% of The OLB Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of Gravity shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.5% of The OLB Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The OLB Group and Gravity’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The OLB Group $28.21 million 0.54 -$7.79 million ($0.51) -1.94 Gravity $358.84 million 1.49 $58.14 million $11.10 6.92

Gravity has higher revenue and earnings than The OLB Group. The OLB Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gravity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Gravity beats The OLB Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The OLB Group

(Get Free Report)

The OLB Group, Inc. is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers. www.olb.com and www.olb.com/investors-data.

About Gravity

(Get Free Report)

Gravity Co., Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics. The company also provides console games, such as Ragnarok DS for Nintendo DS; Ragnarok: The Princess of Light and Darkness for PlayStation Portable; Ragnarok Odyssey for PlayStation Vita; Double Dragon II for Xbox 360; Ragnarok Odyssey Ace for PlayStation Vita and PlayStation 3; and GRANDIA HD Collection for Nintendo Switch. In addition, it offers games for IPTV, including Haunted House and Pororo: The Little Penguin; and markets dolls, stationery, food, and other character-based merchandises, as well as game manuals, monthly magazines, and other publications. Further, the company provides system development and maintenance services, as well as system integration services to third parties. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. Gravity Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for The OLB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The OLB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.