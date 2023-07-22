Analyzing Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) and HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF)

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Free Report) and Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

HMN Financial has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern Banc has a beta of -0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.8% of HMN Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of HMN Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Southern Banc shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HMN Financial 18.19% 8.55% 0.76% Southern Banc 24.92% 21.30% 2.03%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HMN Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Southern Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HMN Financial and Southern Banc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HMN Financial $43.14 million 2.00 $8.05 million $1.87 10.29 Southern Banc $7.56 million N/A $1.74 million $2.96 4.36

HMN Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Southern Banc. Southern Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HMN Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About HMN Financial

HMN Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts. Its loan products include single family residential loans; commercial real estate and multi-family mortgage loans; construction loans; consumer loans, such as home equity, automobile, recreational vehicle, mobile home, and lot loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts, and other loans for household and personal purposes; and commercial business loans. The company also offers financial planning products and services; and invests in mortgage-backed and related securities, the United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investments. HMN Financial, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Rochester, Minnesota.

About Southern Banc

The Southern Banc Company, Inc. operates as the holding company for The Southern Bank company that provides various banking products and services in Alabama. Its personal banking products include checking accounts, home mortgage loans, home equity loans, auto loans, and personal loans. The company's business banking products comprise business checking accounts, cash flow management, real estate lending, and equipment financing. It also offers commercial accounts, accounts receivable management, factoring services, and online banking and ATM services, as well as single family real estate loans. The Southern Banc Company, Inc. was founded in 1936 and is based in Gadsden, Alabama.

